Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. Mobiquity Technologies had a negative return on equity of 262.10% and a negative net margin of 591.12%.

Mobiquity Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOBQ opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Mobiquity Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $5.47.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology, data compliance, and intelligence company in the United States. It provides advertising technology operating system platform includes adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private marketplace tools, audience and location targeting, reports, an advertisement software development kit, prebid adaptor, contextual targeting, identity graph capabilities, cookie syncing, and the updated version of a quality and security tools that blends artificial intelligence and machine learning-based optimization technology which automatically serves advertising and manages digital advertising inventory and campaigns.

