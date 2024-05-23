Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. Mobiquity Technologies had a negative return on equity of 262.10% and a negative net margin of 591.12%.
Mobiquity Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MOBQ opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Mobiquity Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $5.47.
Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile
