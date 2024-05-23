350 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 350 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,102,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45,426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,429,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,946 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13,905.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $129,332,000 after buying an additional 1,106,305 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $99,676,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,422,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,288,000 after buying an additional 776,107 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on COP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:COP opened at $118.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.