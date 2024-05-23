Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,540 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,481. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $267.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.