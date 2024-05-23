Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS.

NYSE:EXP opened at $238.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.66 and a 200-day moving average of $227.62. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $145.03 and a one year high of $276.61.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

