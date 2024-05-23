BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. Argus cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $95.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $99.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.