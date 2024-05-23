MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $747,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 67,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Price Performance

MNSO opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.23.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $515.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

