BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $888,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,535,000 after acquiring an additional 451,350 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 104,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $284.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total value of $13,534,459.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,801,506.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,976 shares of company stock worth $27,268,201. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

