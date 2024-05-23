Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.04.

HubSpot stock opened at $612.60 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $625.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $580.86.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,244 shares of company stock worth $15,177,181 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

