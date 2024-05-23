BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 4,881 Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.17% of Eagle Point Credit worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 7.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 5.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 47.1% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 35.2% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $790.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 88.90%. The firm had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.36%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

