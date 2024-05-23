Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,509 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Argus lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

IFF opened at $95.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $99.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

