Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 30,996 SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.09% of SpartanNash at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,159,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 446,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 210,454 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 224,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 174,366 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 241,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 149,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 832,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after acquiring an additional 149,078 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SpartanNash

In other SpartanNash news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $326,149.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,520.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Price Performance

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

Shares of SPTN opened at $20.73 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a market cap of $714.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.