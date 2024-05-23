Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LILAK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 34.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 166.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 49.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 77,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 126,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.70 to $10.70 in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 35,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $230,065.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,402,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,598,062.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,220,056 shares of company stock worth $8,247,512. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.73.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

