Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,550 CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 866.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter worth about $182,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEIX opened at $97.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.77. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average of $91.57.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.20. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $189,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

