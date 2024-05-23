Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 144.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 136,812 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 399.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 38,551 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,220,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,220,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,340.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,238 shares of company stock worth $1,026,395. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CWST opened at $98.87 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.60 and a 200-day moving average of $89.23.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

