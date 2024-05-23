Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Holdings Raised by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 174.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,229,000 after buying an additional 33,703 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average is $56.26. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.98 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOXF

About Fox Factory

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.