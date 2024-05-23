Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $759,000 Investment in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,144 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBH. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,942,000 after buying an additional 1,223,612 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 895,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after purchasing an additional 620,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,761,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of KB Home by 246.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 501,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,191,000 after purchasing an additional 356,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,546,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after purchasing an additional 320,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,460 shares of company stock worth $4,384,468. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KB Home

KB Home Price Performance

KBH stock opened at $69.78 on Thursday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.52.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.