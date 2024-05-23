Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 19,699 Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.08% of Proto Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 147,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 37,642 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $2,445,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,090,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

PRLB stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $800.37 million, a P/E ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

