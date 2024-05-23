Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Aptiv by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APTV

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV opened at $81.71 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.