Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $298,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 134.8% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 851.1% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $6,173,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,401,987 shares in the company, valued at $115,397,549.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $6,173,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,401,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,397,549.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,637 shares of company stock worth $46,088,765 in the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTD opened at $95.32 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $97.65. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.46.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.01.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

