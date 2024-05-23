Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Saratoga Investment were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAR. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Stock Down 0.9 %

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.11 million, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAR. Oppenheimer cut Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAR

Saratoga Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.