Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Free Report) shot up 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 86,741,805 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 80,512,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Inspirit Energy Stock Up 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £629,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.01.

Inspirit Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercialize a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirit Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirit Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.