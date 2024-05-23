Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.30. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

