Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CROX. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,431,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 141.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,574,000 after acquiring an additional 421,712 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,823,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 60.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,024,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,387,000 after acquiring an additional 384,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,216,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,184,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,981,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,627,767. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

Crocs stock opened at $141.54 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $148.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.03.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

