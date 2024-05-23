Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,199 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSCO opened at $21.02 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
