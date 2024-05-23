Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,199 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO opened at $21.02 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

