ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 290.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OGS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.56.

ONE Gas Stock Down 2.2 %

ONE Gas stock opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.89.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

