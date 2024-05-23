eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 204.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,947 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in eXp World were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $7,141,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 861.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 291,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 261,466 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after acquiring an additional 232,321 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,771,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 13,021.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 188,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 186,597 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eXp World alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.75 price target on shares of eXp World in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

eXp World Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $943.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.24 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.64%.

eXp World Profile

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.