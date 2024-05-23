Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $777,000 Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $34,320,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 240,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 144,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Select Medical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,431,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,147,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 21,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,504 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,689,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,021,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SEM opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.90. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $35.08.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

About Select Medical

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.