Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $778,000 Stock Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 545.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,009 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at $1,525,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 359,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 64,148 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 531,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 122,047 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBSW. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.