YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in YETI were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,792,000 after acquiring an additional 53,350 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in YETI by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on YETI. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

YETI Price Performance

NYSE:YETI opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $54.15.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

