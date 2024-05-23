Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Donaldson by 37.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Donaldson by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 28.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $221,243.43. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,472.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $221,243.43. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,472.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $1,374,637.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,553.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,942. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

DCI stock opened at $74.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $75.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

