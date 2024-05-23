Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $643,000 Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,749,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 206.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $393.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $443.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.15. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.33 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.99%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,422 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

