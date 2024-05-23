Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 28,914 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,914 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 568.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $26,190.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $340,679.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HealthStream news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $408,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $26,190.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $340,679.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $829.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

About HealthStream

(Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.