Envista (NYSE:NVST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.03

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 107205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Envista Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Envista by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 1,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Envista by 33.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

