PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,880 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8,860.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 250.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $156.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.99 and a 200 day moving average of $138.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $158.07.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.