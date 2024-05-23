Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CEO Sells $24,455.64 in Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 12,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $24,455.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,280,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,505.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Garrett Smallwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Garrett Smallwood sold 8,800 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $15,136.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Garrett Smallwood sold 28,443 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $48,353.10.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Garrett Smallwood sold 15,243 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $32,467.59.

Wag! Group Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PET opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. Wag! Group Co. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wag! Group

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 553.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PET. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Wag! Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wag! Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PET. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

