Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CMO Patrick Mccarthy Sells 12,344 Shares of Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CMO Patrick Mccarthy sold 12,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $20,984.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 781,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wag! Group Stock Down 6.7 %

PET opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Wag! Group Co. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 553.34% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wag! Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wag! Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Wag! Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

