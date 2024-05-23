Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 916,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,422,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $989.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total value of $346,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,431 shares in the company, valued at $12,994,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total value of $346,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,431 shares in the company, valued at $12,994,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $836,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,925 shares of company stock worth $53,649,186 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $983.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $943.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $912.75. The stock has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $998.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

