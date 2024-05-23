Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $634,000 Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $2,960,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 394,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 309,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after buying an additional 68,256 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 155,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after buying an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

CHRW stock opened at $84.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average of $79.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $102.24.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

