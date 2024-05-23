Thomas Wiley Wilkinson Buys 1,109 Shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Wiley Wilkinson bought 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $10,535.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $198,189. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTC opened at $9.49 on Thursday. Astrotech Co. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Astrotech stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 3.68% of Astrotech worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

