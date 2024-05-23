Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,608 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Citigroup increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

TSN opened at $60.30 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of -33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

