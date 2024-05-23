The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

NYSE MOS opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

