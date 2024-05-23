Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,264,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $507,961,000 after acquiring an additional 459,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,103,000 after buying an additional 133,746 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 519,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,162,000 after purchasing an additional 121,025 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 183.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,042,000 after purchasing an additional 315,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALV. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.22.

ALV stock opened at $124.93 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.66 and a 1 year high of $127.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

