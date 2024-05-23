Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,295 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PJUL opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $767.34 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

