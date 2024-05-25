AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

AAON has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years. AAON has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AAON to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

AAON stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.88. AAON has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.34.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AAON will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $6,800,134 over the last three months. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

