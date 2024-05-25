Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 23,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 33,887 shares.The stock last traded at $23.22 and had previously closed at $23.16.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
