Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 23,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 33,887 shares.The stock last traded at $23.22 and had previously closed at $23.16.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 97,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 125.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,634,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,789,000 after buying an additional 909,398 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 15.2% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 40,832 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

