Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,160,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session’s volume of 4,090,425 shares.The stock last traded at $0.82 and had previously closed at $0.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSNY shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.48.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 109.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 87.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 84,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

