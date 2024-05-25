Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.88) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 760.32% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.