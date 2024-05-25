Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $250.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.42.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $232.51 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $241.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.