BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $333,000 Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Nordson were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,235,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,992,000 after acquiring an additional 88,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nordson by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,534,000 after acquiring an additional 117,337 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 791,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,534,000 after acquiring an additional 275,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nordson by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 781,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,418,000 after acquiring an additional 64,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,948,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.83.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $237.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $208.91 and a one year high of $279.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

