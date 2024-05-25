UBS Group AG Purchases 175,111 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,111 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.30% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $55,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPD opened at $117.96 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.87.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPD. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.25.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

